Jennifer Pate, Illuminated - A Candle Bar.

Jennifer Pate, the owner of Illuminated, a beautiful candle boutique located in Mountain Brook, has a love for fragranced candles that she wants to share with the community.

Starting her own business was a huge change for Pate, and it took a lot of courage to do.

“That courage came from being determined to live life knowing that tomorrow is not promised. It may sound cliché, but I want to live knowing I’ve given my dreams a chance.”

When Pate opened Illuminated, it was her goal to move candles out of the realm of impulse buys to a more thoughtful experience.

“There are plenty of general gift shops or stores that have a primary focus but carry a line or two of candles around the register to be sold as more of an impulse item,” she said. “I wanted to be able to provide the story behind the brands making that purchase special rather than an impulse.”

Illuminated offers an even more thoughtful experience with candles through their candle making, Wicks ‘n Sips parties.

“They’re an excellent reason to get together with a few friends, make a candle, and have great fun visiting.”

According to Pate, candles are a gift for any occasion, even if they are just a pick-me-up for a friend or family member who has had a rough day. Candles are a way to take a break from the stress of demanding jobs and busy family schedules.

