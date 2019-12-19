× 1 of 2 Expand Julie Harris, Ray & Poynor. × 2 of 2 Expand Julie Harris, Ray & Poynor. Prev Next

Easy.

That’s what everyone wants out of their home buying or selling process. A simple, easy experience that doesn’t cause undue stress.

That’s what Julie Harris tries her best to deliver for all of her clients at Ray & Poynor Properties.

For Julie, her job doesn’t end at the closing table. She is there for her clients from the very beginning to the very end of the entire experience.

“My team and I [even] assist in all aspects of moving,” Julie said.

Julie has a talented team at Ray & Poynor. She’s able to provide her clients with professional photography, marketing writing and videography — all of which help your listing stand out in the market.

Her many years in the real estate business have given her a wealth of local connections. If there is something she can’t personally provide for her clients, she will find someone who can.

“My clients are very important to me,” Julie said. “They become like family, so I have a long-term mindset when it come to what I do. I always think about the future. What will the market be like when they sell this home? Is it a five- to 10-year house or is it a forever home? Things are always changing, and the future needs to be considered when buying.”

Julie has been a real estate agent, guide, support and friend to buyers and sellers in all stages of life.

Whether you are purchasing your first home, upsizing for a growing family, moving for a job or downsizing as the kids leave the nest, Julie Harris knows how to help.

