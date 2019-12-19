× 1 of 2 Expand Kathryn Reaves, Red Hills Realty. × 2 of 2 Expand Red Hills Realty. Prev Next

Kathryn Reaves has always loved architecture. She loves watching “Fixer Upper,” and for years, she’s made a hobby of going to open houses.

“I love going in and getting new ideas, looking at a house and seeing what it can be,” she said.

So it’s no surprise that when she joined Red Hills Realty as a Realtor in 2019, she immediately loved the work.

“I had a Realtor friend tell me it was a lot of fun, and I found myself in a situation where I could take what I love looking at and make it a business,” Reaves said.

So that’s exactly what she did. Her favorite part of her work is helping families find their first homes.

“I’m very, very family oriented,” she said. “I love working with first-time home buyers and seeing them walk into a home that just fits. It’s fun, and it’s a great feeling.”

Born and raised in Mountain Brook, Reaves has enjoyed her own home in the community, right across the street from the one she grew up in. She wants to give that feeling to others — that’s why she does what she does.

“I’m about to be an empty-nester,” she said, noting she has a daughter in school at the University of Alabama and another who’s a junior at Mountain Brook High School. “I love being around people, and I love being busy,” she said. “So real estate work is perfect for me.”

