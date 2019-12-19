× 1 of 2 Expand Katie Crommelin, Ray & Poynor. × 2 of 2 Expand Katie Crommelin, Ray & Poynor. Prev Next

The best advice that Katie Crommelin of Ray & Poynor Properties has ever received about being a Realtor is “Listen more, talk less.”

As a real estate agent, this advice has served her well.

“I like to meet with clients and talk about what is important to each of them in regards to a new home,” Crommelin said. She listens to the wants and needs of every family member.

“It’s an adventure to be on the lookout for certain properties. The thrill of seeing a client’s face when I show them ‘the one’ is a feeling that’s hard to describe,” she said. “I imagine it’s similar to a decorator looking for the final piece to complete a room. Knowing I have found exactly what a client is looking for gives me such joy!”

Listening is only the very first step in Crommelin’s end-to-end process.

“I always want my clients to feel we are working together on their purchase or sale, and I’m in it for the long haul.”

Crommelin enjoys the reward of helping her clients achieve their goals. She feels that each person who asks her to help them buy or sell a home is trusting her with one of the largest investments they will ever make.

“I take that very seriously,” she said. “I am passionate about walking every step with clients and helping them consider their decision from all viewpoints. I want someone to feel confident in the choice they make about their new home and feel as though they received excellent service from me.”

