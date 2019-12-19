× 1 of 2 Expand Katrina Porter, Katrina Porter Designs. × 2 of 2 Expand Katrina Porter Designs. Prev Next

Katrina Porter is the owner of Katrina Porter Designs, a boutique design studio that serves the greater Birmingham area. Although she is a phenomenal designer, Katrina began her college education with the intent of becoming an engineer.

“I quickly realized that was not a field for me,” she said.

She found her true passion through a flier in the mail.

“Are you creative,” the flier read. “Do you enjoy drawing?” Yes and yes.

“It was a natural fit,” she said.

She has appeared on the Netflix Original series “Fix It and Finish It,” she’s become a recurring guest on ABC 33/40’s “Talk of Alabama” and she’s been featured in both StyleBlueprint and Birmingham Home and Garden Magazine.

Her success as a designer is attributed to her keen eye and attention to detail, as well as the time she spends with clients. “I spend time in the client’s home advising and brainstorming ideas to make their spaces work better for their families and lifestyles,” she said.

She specializes in creating beautiful, functional spaces in the most used room in a person’s home: the kitchen. “Designing the layout of the home to maximize its potential and to serve the family well for years to come is my strength.”

Katrina creates a road map for the entire process, saving her clients money and giving them peace of mind as they begin their renovations.

