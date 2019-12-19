× 1 of 2 Expand TIFFANY ROACH Kristin Caldwell, Sold South Realty. × 2 of 2 Expand Sold South Realty. Prev Next

Buying and selling a home can be tough on both the homeowner and the potential buyer. It’s one of the biggest financial decisions that many people will ever make in their lives. Kristin Caldwell has made it her responsibility to help guide people through it.

As a former emergency room nurse, Caldwell has a passion for assisting people with her calm demeanor to help push through any barrier to see her clients reach their goals.

Her objective as a real estate agent is “to help people navigate through a potential irksome experience by providing professional expertise with a personal touch,” said the Mountain Brook native.

This year she joined Sold South Realty. “Sold South realty was established by some of Birmingham's most elite industry professionals. As they continue to steadily climb the ranks, they are well on their way to being one of the top real estate companies in Birmingham,” said Caldwell, who plans to help the business grow into one of the best brokerage firms in Birmingham.

Active in the Mountain Brook community, Caldwell has the marketing knowledge and a familiarity with the greater Birmingham area that allows her to help both buyers and sellers. She believes her most valuable skills come from the fact that she is a people-person.

“Communication is your best asset,” she said, “making sure everyone is heard clearly and concisely. That way, everyone is on the same page and nothing is misunderstood.”

With Caldwell on your team, guiding you through the in and outs of the process from staging your home to closing on a new one, buying and selling a home can be a breeze.

Sponsored Content.