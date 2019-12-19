× 1 of 2 Expand Lee Headrick, Bates, Roberts, Fowlkes & Jackson Insurance. × 2 of 2 Expand Bates, Roberts, Fowlkes & Jackson Insurance. Prev Next

Established in 1963, Bates, Roberts, Fowlkes & Jackson Insurance represents a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies and places policies with companies offering the best coverage at the most competitive prices.

Bates, Roberts, Fowlkes & Jackson is a full-service agency offering home, auto and life insurance policies for their personal client base, as well as tailored business packages for their commercial and professional clients, including a dedicated department for surety, contract and fidelity bonds.

As a bond manager, certified professional insurance agent (CPIA), and certified insurance service representative (CISR) with 20 years’ experience, Lee Headrick works closely with attorneys and professionals daily to reach their bonding solutions.

“When you call, you get me. I listen and can quickly provide you or your client the best priced bond for your needs.”

“When people think of bonds, they typically think of bail bonds. I want to change that,” Headrick said. “Bonds touch our lives daily.”

According to Headrick, bonds offer financial protection and safeguard the public.

Headrick adds that surety bonding covers many things including those that allow businesses to be licensed with the state, contractor bonds for work to be completed, court bonds to assist with probated estates, as well as bonds for the care of an elderly parent, judicial bonds for appeals and temporary restraining orders, bonds for lost checks or titles, and notary bonds.

“All businesses need fidelity coverage. There are bonds to protect your employee retirement plans, employee dishonesty coverage, coverage while your employees are on your client’s premises. There are even bonds to protect assets for sport booster associations and homeowner’s associations.”

“I have a passion for what I do,” Headrick said. “With a positive attitude, listening skills and effort, you can always make the world a better place. I am doing what I love, living my best life and helping Birmingham and all of Alabama, one bond at a time. Each bond is a way to help, a person, a business or a family. Each bond is important to that person and has its own story. I want to make it easy for my customers.”

“We are here for you, your family and your business,” Headrick continued. “With a small business, you wear many hats and work more than 40 hours a week. You need someone looking out for you and your business who can handle all the details. At Bates, Roberts, Fowlkes & Jackson, I am just one part of a team that is looking out for you.”

