Lesley Butler, Cadence Bank.

Lesley Butler started her banking career more than 15 years ago in the Mississippi Delta’s city of Greenville. She started as a teller, then was quickly promoted to vault teller, financial sales representative, agricultural lender, assistant manager and finally bank manager.

These days, she’s offering her banking expertise to her community through Cadence Bank’s Mountain Brook branch.

Butler’s goal as manager there is to build long-lasting relationships and place her customers with the best products and services to fit their current and future needs.

“I am passionate about the way that banking has changed over the years and finding new and better ways to do the things that separate us from our competition and best serve our clients,” she said.

One of those things is Cadence Bank’s new checking accounts, something Butler said she’s “truly excited” about. These offer valuable features such as anywhere banking, cellphone protection and ID theft aid, and some accounts even provide roadside assistance, among other benefits, she said.

Her bank also supports its customers and its community through the delivery of retail and business banking services including a full range of lending products, customized services for consumers, corporations and government entities, including treasury management, specialized lending, wealth services and trust and asset management.

“In every situation, we want to bring together our resources and intellectual capital to strengthen our clients’ financial well-being and help our communities thrive,” Butler said.

