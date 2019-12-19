The Women of MyEyeDr.

× 1 of 2 Expand From left: Dr. Amy Herrington, Dr. Brooke Kaplan and Dr. Ashley Van Lede. × 2 of 2 Expand MyEyeDr. Prev Next

You may have noticed a new brand logo pop up in your neighborhood: MyEyeDr.

The team behind that logo is a network of trusted community eye care professionals with more than 10 female optometrists.

Their team has successfully reinvented the eye care and eyewear experience in and around the greater Birmingham area. They provide the best in vision care with budget-friendly prices on services and a variety of eyewear that can fit any style.

Their approach to vision care unifies the science of optometry with the art of helping patients live their best life so that they can see, look and be their best.

They offer full-service eye care for the entire family. That includes everything from providing each patient with a wide selection of eyewear brands to ocular disease management. They also have a large array of contact lenses including specialty lenses.

By using the most innovative technology, skilled eye care professionals and localized services, MyEyeDr. practices are part of a far-reaching effort to improve vision care.

Each practice strives to offer patients full-service eye care that meets every patients’ unique vision, health and financial needs.

“We believe you shouldn’t have to choose between optimal vision and looking great in your unique style,” said Dr, Brooke Kaplan, Clinical Field Director of MyEyeDr. “Our trusted community doctors and eyewear consultants have worked hard to foster an environment that always puts the patient’s needs first while also providing you with an ideal selection of eyewear and contact lenses, at prices for every budget.”

That’s why MyEyeDr. welcomes all insurances at each of its eye care offices. By working with your insurance provider and plan, MyEyeDr practices will maximize your benefits and provide you with the best offer on eye care services and materials.

The dedication of each member of the MyEyeDr. team goes far beyond providing care to improve your vision. MyEyeDr. makes community outreach a priority and every member is committed to the communities where they live work and play.

In addition to helping patients see better in a style they love, MyEyeDr. helps to give the community something spectacular to look at, like the beautiful rainbow lorikeets at the Birmingham Zoo, for instance. MyEyeDr. sponsors the Lorikeet Aviary exhibit, helping to keep these colorful birds healthy and thriving so that they are available for your eyes to behold.

They also sponsor the Birmingham Barons. Once you have the perfect eyewear and you no longer have to squint, you’ll be more likely to catch that foul ball.

From volunteering eye care services for local school children, participating in the local chambers of commerce or going on medical mission trips, MyEyeDr. optometrists and associates enjoy giving back.

MyEyeDr. has multiple locations throughout the greater Birmingham area. Visit their website to find the nearest location and experience the personalized care of MyEyeDr.

Sponsored Content.