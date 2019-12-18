The Women of The Fred Smith Group, Partners with RealtySouth

× 1 of 2 Expand Women of The Fred Smith Group. × 2 of 2 Expand The Fred Smith Group. Prev Next

The Fred Smith Group provides the Birmingham area with a different real estate experience. “My team and I are always striving to provide the ‘Starbucks experience’ for real estate,” Fred said.

“We want each client to feel they have received the highest level of service and tools available in the industry,” he explained. “We do everything available to help our clients when house hunting or listing and marketing their home. All our clients share the goal of reaching the closing table quickly for the best price, and we are here to help.”

His team helps to streamline the entire process, from listing your home to helping you find the perfect house to continue raising your family.

When Fred Smith put together a team of Alabama real estate agents, he made sure that he only associated himself with the best in the business. With more than 60 years of combined experience, the team has expertise in every corner of the greater Birmingham area and its outlying communities. The lineup for RealtySouth’s No. 1 team includes: Fred Smith, Ashley Lewis, Stephanie Knight, Langston Hereford, Jen Stinson, Brandi Gann, Amanda Dabbs, Danza Paulovich, Donna Savage, David Crane and Cindy Hodges — all based out of the Crestline branch of RealtySouth.

“We have a designated Listing Specialist, Marketing Director and a Contract-to-Close Specialist,” Fred said. “Every agent on the team has a full-support staff enabling them to focus on listing and selling homes.”

“We’ve also revamped real estate marketing for the Birmingham area,” he added. “We provide two times more marketing for our team’s listings than the average agent in the area. Our marketing plan is like no other!”

The Fred Smith Group is partnered with the Berkshire Hathaway company RealtySouth As members of RealtySouth’s brand, they have access to “a large box of tools” to assist in the marketing of their client’s homes.

But according to Fred, that isn’t enough for his team.

They use social media outlets such as Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram to help market every home they are entrusted to sell.

“We want to offer our clients more! We are always on the lookout for new and innovative marketing techniques as well as how to revamp the old fashioned ones, too,” he said.

“[We] employ an aggressive market plan for our sellers,” said Realtor and team Marketing Director Jen Stinson. “[Clients] are always surprised by our state-of-the-art tools and the efforts we put into marketing their homes. We market to two different groups: consumers purchasing a new home and agents who are working with buyers.”

It isn’t just technology that sets the team apart. It’s also the time they have spent getting to know Birmingham and understanding the ins and outs of each area community.

“Having been born and raised in Birmingham, as a real estate agent I feel that I can offer an immense knowledge of not only the community as a whole but also the aesthetics that are important to someone moving here from other areas,” Langston Hereford said. “I try to be as informative as possible about schools, local businesses and restaurants, services (such as doctors and hospitals) and even things that affect your lifestyle such as traffic. These are things that you cannot “Google” and are learned by living in an area all of your life.”

When it comes to choosing an agent from a team of agents, Ashley Lewis advises anyone looking to list their home to do their research. “Ask your friends and family about their experiences and recommendations. Ask specific questions and let them give you examples of things that they like about the agent’s service,” Ashley said.

Buying and selling a home is not just a transaction; it’s one of the biggest milestones in many people’s lives. It’s for that reason that Amanda Dabbs feels that women may have an advantage in this industry. “Buying and selling a home can be a very emotional process, and as a woman, I can be patient and empathetic with clients,” she said.

For the entire team, a successful year is when they have been able to help each of their clients accomplish their goals. Donna Savage speaks for the whole team when she says: “Success means that I have informed my clients with all the information available so they may make the best decisions on buying or selling a home. I always want to be fair and honest with clients and agents during the process. No matter how many homes I sell, at the end of each year, I want to look back and know I was ethical and helpful.”

