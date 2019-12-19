× 1 of 2 Expand DEBBIE KIZZIAH Vikki Grodner, Keller Williams Realty. × 2 of 2 Expand Keller Williams Realty. Prev Next

Vikki Grodner’s love of family is a driving force behind her uniquely integrated business as a Realtor and interior decorator. She founded the Hospitality Network Group at Keller Williams Realty and Hospitality Home ID. She works with clients in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham to find and design spaces for their specific needs.

In Tuscaloosa, she primarily focuses on helping families find a second home or investment property, and with parents to find a home for their students attending the University of Alabama.

Grodner prides herself on listening to clients’ needs and how they will use the space. With a passion for rehabilitating older homes and spaces, she works to create a modern space for today’s consumer.

“Investing in real estate is a smart move,” Grodner said. “And, investing in real estate in Tuscaloosa is a particularly savvy move for parents with a student at the University of Alabama. As opposed to throwing away money on rent or dorm fees ... or paying high hotel or short-term rental rates to visit your son or daughter, it clearly makes sense to invest in a property where you are building equity and developing a place that is comfortable and suits your needs.”

Tuscaloosa is a smart investment, outpacing other Alabama and national markets. West Alabama is a favorite second home location for alumni, empty-nesters and water enthusiasts wanting a place on Lake Tuscaloosa or the Black Warrior River.

What is especially unique about Grodner is her ability to find her clients the space they want and also reimagine it through her interior decorating business.

“Just as with being a Realtor,” she chuckles, “Being an interior decorator is a bit like being a therapist. In both businesses, you are listening to what a client wants and then interpreting it to represent their specific vision of what home means.”

With “dual residency” in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Grodner has first-hand knowledge of the special charms and benefits of both areas.

“It is important to understand the dynamics, and the people, in the places where you work and live. Particularly as a Realtor and interior decorator,” she said. “I am involved in both communities, and have been for years, which provides me with a truly unparalleled benefit when serving clients.”

Prior to founding the Hospitality Network Group at Keller Williams Realty and Hospitality Home ID, Grodner was the founder of Camp Smile-A-Mile, a recreational program for children living with cancer and their families, and The Grodner Group, a strategic marketing and event management firm that worked with many area nonprofit organizations. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, New York and Atlanta.

When she is not working with clients, Grodner loves spending time with her husband Ken, daughter Stirling, son Alex and his family, Colette, Bryant and Shoshana.

“In the end, I truly believe in the power of family. Celebrating family, defining family and creating family spaces that in turn create unforgettable family memories.”

