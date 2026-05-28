Woody’s Food + Bar opens in Mountain Brook Village

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Woody’s Food + Bar recently opened at 2721 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village in the space previously occupied by DRAM, Surf Hound and Carrigan’s.

The new restaurant is owned by Jason Parkman, a longtime Mountain Brook resident with previous experience operating a food truck and a Taziki’s franchise.

Woody’s serves elevated comfort food and casual bar fare, including burgers, sandwiches and other made-to-order menu items in a laid-back neighborhood setting.

The restaurant also plans to feature regular entertainment and events, including live music, happy hour specials, sports viewing and weekly trivia nights.

According to the business, Woody’s aims to provide a relaxed atmosphere where customers can gather for meals, drinks and social events.

Weekly live trivia nights began May 12 and are held Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. through Challenge Entertainment. Teams compete in multiple trivia categories, including history, science and pop culture.

The restaurant includes large-screen televisions for sports viewing and plans to host additional themed and weekend events.

Woody’s can be reached at 205-747-0257 or online at eatatwoodys.com.