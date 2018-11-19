‘You’ll find what you are looking for at The Summit’

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon The Summit, an open-air shopping center on U.S. 280, offers a variety of shops for apparel, home furnishings, events and books, as well as restaurants and a Trader Joe’s.

Built over 20 years ago, The Summit remains one of the premier shopping destinations in and around Birmingham. The 1-million-square-foot shopping center opened in 1997 at the interchange of U.S. 280 and Interstate 459.

Initially opening with 30 retailers and restaurants, there are currently over 115 shops and dining options at The Summit.

“The Summit has been a reflection of Birmingham’s progress, featuring a relevant, ever-changing collection of better retailers,” said Mindy Rohr, marketing manager for The Summit. “Our team has always brought best-in-class and exclusive retailers to Birmingham, and we continue to do so by currently offering 45 stores and restaurants that can’t be found anywhere else.”

The traditional anchor stores include Belk, Saks Fifth Avenue, Gus Mayer, Trader Joe’s, Barnes & Noble and Bed Bath and Beyond. Destination anchor stores are West Elm, Apple and Urban Outfitters.

Recently opened stores include South Moon Under, Tory Burch and Marine Layer. Mountain High Outfitters also moved from a lower level space to an expanded location near West Elm.

“The Summit is always evolving, bringing new spaces, new taste and new events is always at the front of our minds,” Rohr said.

In addition to bringing in new retailers and restaurants, Rohr said they love to celebrate expansions of current retailers.

“The Venetian Nails location will be relocating to a new expanded location across from Saks under a new name, Anthony Vince Nail Salon,” she said. “Here, customers can enjoy an outdoor patio, a full bar with wine and champagne and a private area for hosting parties.”

Amenities at The Summit include free Wi-Fi, over 40 pet-friendly stores, outdoor dining, outdoor games, a movie theater, gift cards and 24/7 security.

With more than 20 restaurants, including both chain and local offerings, there are plenty of options for everyone.

“From an upscale dining experience like Fleming’s Steakhouse or Seasons 52 or a low-key night with the family at Taco Mama, you’ll find what you are looking for at The Summit,” Rohr said.

Frutta Bowls is the newest restaurant to open at The Summit. They offer acai, pitaya and green bowls, along with smoothies and draft kombucha. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar opened in fall 2017 and offers a mix of burgers and sushi known as “burgushi.”

Shake Shack opened late summer 2018 and Rohr said they could not be more excited to have the first location in the state.

“We are always looking for exciting, new concepts to share with Birmingham,” she said. “Our community wants experiences and a place where friends and family can share a great meal.”

The Summit hosts special events including First Friday Food Truck Nights, Fido Fest, Sounds of Summer, Chalktoberfest and Lights Up, which have become staples in the Birmingham community.

Rohr said it’s important for The Summit not only to be a shopping and dining destination, but to be a place where people can gather with friends and try new things, such as a local food truck, fitness class or time with a local maker learning a new craft.

“We’ll look to expand our current offerings of events with small, more intimate classes and workshops,” said Rohr. “We also encourage our stores to also offer engaging events like giveback charity nights, hands-on, DIY classes and more.”

Rohr said The Summit believes that art fosters community. Chalktoberfest launched in fall 2017 and local artists completed chalk drawings around the shopping center. In spring 2018, illustrator Abby Little completed two window murals in Saks Plaza and next to TraderJoe’s.

“Visitors of The Summit love viewing these works for art and snapping photos in front of them to share the love they have for their city and local art,” Rohr said.

The Summit, located at 214 Summit Blvd., is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit thesummitbirmingham.com.