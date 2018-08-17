Zoo’s annual gala set for Sept. 14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo The annual ZooGala includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and the chance to meet some of the zoo’s animals.

In the Zulu language, “indaba” means a special place where people gather, and officials at the Birmingham Zoo say this year’s ZooGala will be just that.

The zoo will host the gala — its largest annual fundraiser — Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. with the theme “Indaba in Africa.” A VIP pre-party starting at 6 p.m. will offer a private experience in the zoo’s Trails of Africa area, an exhibit that puts Birmingham as a leader in the care and conservation of threatened elephants.

The experience, hosted by honorary chairs Janice and Roddy McKinney and ZooGala chairs Amanda Davis, LeighDavis and Sumner Rives, will include entertainment, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and more.

Those attending the VIP pre-party will also be the first to hear about a special new conservation program at the zoo.

During ZooGala, guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, dessert, dancing and music by the Main Attraction. Cuisine for ZooGala will be provided by Kathy G and Company. Empire Diamond Corporation will also show jewelry.

The event will also feature an online auction that will open Sept. 7 on the zoo’s website.

Funds raised through ZooGala go to support The Birmingham Zoo, which draws more than 644,000 visitors each year and is home to about 900 animals, including endangered species from six continents.

ZooGala is a 21 and older event. Cocktail attire is requested.

Tickets for the main ZooGala event are $250 per person, and tickets for the main event plus the VIP pre-party are $350 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit birminghamzoo.com/events/zoogala-2018.