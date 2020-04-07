Chamber of Commerce announces Phase 2 of campaign to help merchants

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Crestline Biz Impact Signs posted on the front doors of Lamb’s Ears in Crestline Village let the community know what the business is doing in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday, March 6, that it is now taking donations for the second phase of a community-wide effort to help local businesses cope with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the campaign, announced previously, is called “Save Our Restaurants” and has already raised $60,000, according to the Chamber. All of the money raised goes to locally-owned restaurant owners for the specific purpose of helping them retain their wait staff and kitchen staff.

The new second phase, called the "Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund," will provide financial help to some of Mountain Brook’s most vulnerable locally owned brick-and-mortar businesses of any type, including salons, retail stores and restaurants.

Organizers are asking each household in the city to donate $100 to the campaign, and 100% of the money raised will go directly to local merchants.

The Chamber has made the initial donation of $10,000.

Donations are not tax deductible due to the Chamber’s 501(C)(6) classification.

To donate, go to onemb.swell.gives or buy a "Choose Mountain Brook Tee Shirt" at pantsstore.com/products/mb-shirt.

Merchants will receive applications for assistance via email, or they may contact mbcovid19@gmail.com.

For more information, go to mtnbrookchamber.org/covid-19-resources.