Editor's note: November edition preview

What does it mean to belong — to a country, a classroom or a community?

This month’s Village Living explores that question in ways both timely and local. We begin with a Veterans Day cover story by Kelli S. Hewett that invites readers to reconsider patriotism — not as politics, but as service, memory and connection. Voices from Mountain Brook and beyond remind us why the word still matters.

We also get inspired by Mountain Brook shark attack survivor Lulu Gribbin. A year after losing a leg and hand on that fateful day, Lulu is making national television appearances and changing the world through her spirit and desire to help others through her new foundation and speaking engagements. All while balancing her classes at MBHS.

This month, a new administration takes over City Hall, including City Manager Steve Boone. We talk to him about his plans in filling the large shoes left behind by departing city manager Sam Gaston.

Thanks, as always, for reading.