Editor’s Note By Jesse Chambers

The Lane Parke development in Mountain Brook Village is making progress toward its long-awaited completion.

The developer, John Evans, was able to begin construction work on Phase 2 of the development in March, and Phase 1 is fully leased.

This month in Village Living, we take a look at Lane Parke, including the possible economic benefits of the project and the hopes and reactions of Evans, city officials and other local merchants.

This issue also offers business coverage, including Community Editor Ingrid Schnader’s story about restaurateur John Cassimus.

A serial entrepreneur who has been involved in running or starting numerous eateries, Cassimus has now helped create a 12-part cooking series. Schnader offers all the details.

In other business coverage, we provide a look at Ritch’s Pharmacy, which has been in business in Mountain Brook for decades and has been providing the COVID-19 vaccine since December.

We also have our usual city coverage, including a look at Mountain Brook’s status as a Tree City USA.

There is also a look at the Spartans softball team at Mountain Brook High School from Sports Editor Kyle Parmley. The Spartans are a young team in 2021, but are making significant progress, Parmley reports.

And remember: The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, despite the fact that many of us are getting our vaccinations.

Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands regularly to keep yourself safe.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, get your shots as soon as you can. It benefits you and everyone around you.