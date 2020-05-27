Life Actually: Trusting God when you’re away from home

× Expand Kari Kampakis

With summertime comes new experiences, and for many children, it means overnight camps away from home.

While the thought of camp is fun and exciting, it’s normal for kids to feel scared of the unknown, especially in a new environment.

Will they know anyone? Will they see familiar faces? Will they feel like they belong?

My friend Annie works in ministry, and when God leads her into new territory, she calls it “going not knowing.” Annie knows that leaving what’s safe and comfortable and trusting God as she feels scared, nervous or doubtful helps grow her faith. It gives her a chance to rely on Him at a new level and connect with Him in ways that aren’t possible when life feels predictable.

Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord will personally go ahead of you. He will be with you; he will neither fail you nor abandon you.” What this means is God is always present — even away from home.He walks with us and before us, entering new situations ahead of us. By opening our eyes, mind and heart, we’ll see evidence of His hand on us. We’ll notice His faithfulness through the events that happen.

If your child will be away from home this summer, here are five thoughts to help them make the most of the experience.

1. Meet as many people as possible. Rarely in life are we in the same place with people from all over the country or the world. Meeting new people and making new friends in a safe, friendly setting is a big perk of camp, so don’t let the opportunities pass. Instead of limiting yourself to a small circle, branch out. Sit with someone new every day at lunch, and know that the more people you connect with, the better your odds of finding life-long friends.

2. Remember that life’s best moments are always unscripted. Most of us are creatures of habit, and camp is a place to branch out, test new waters and see what happens. It allows you to meet people who don’t have preconceived notions of who you are or should be. Break out of your normal routine, try activities you’ve never tried, and leave room for God to surprise you. Your worst days may lead to your best moments as you open up to your counselor, your roommate or someone else you trust and have heart-to-heart conversations.

3. Know that all around you, people feel just like you. What feels most personal is actually universal, and if you start to feel lonely, insecure, inadequate or out of place, you can rest assured that you’re not alone. Everyone is getting their feet under them, especially in new settings, so don’t feel intimidated. Instead, approach people like you hope they’d approach you. Be friendly, encouraging, inclusive and quick to offer a kind word and build community.

4. Know that God is faithful — but also quiet at times. God is best understood by looking back on your life. You may not recognize His presence until you return home from camp and reflect, or when you go to bed at night and think about your day. Only then may you realize, “Oh, that awesome girl I met at the zipline, who made me laugh when I was feeling homesick, that was a God thing. He orchestrated that moment because He knew my spirits needed a boost.” If you look for God’s faithfulness, you’ll see it, and that will enhance your trust for the future.

5. Understand that a camp experience is God’s gift to you — and what you do with the experience is your gift back to God. So be brave, shine your light, come out of your shell and expand your horizons. Amaze yourself by learning new skills and meeting new friends who bring out new sides of you that you never know existed.

Trusting God away from home gets easier with practice. It’s something that all children learn at some point, whether they’re going off to camp, college or a new career.

Rather than imagine all the things that may go wrong, help your child imagine all that may go right. Remind them of how God wants to use them — to help and bless others — and in the process, He’ll teach them about themselves.

My hope is that when your child returns, you notice a new maturity. I hope you see a new twinkle in their eye, more spring in their step, a more resilient and hopeful attitude.

Even if they have some bad days, I hope they feel proud of themselves. I hope they meet friends who feel like family and bring home with them a spirit of love that they continue to share with their loved ones and their community.

Kari Kubiszyn Kampakis is a Mountain Brook mom of four girls, author, speaker and blogger. Her new book for moms, “Love Her Well: 10 Ways to Find Joy and Connection With Your Teenage Daughter,” is now available for pre-sale on Amazon and everywhere books are sold. Kari’s two books for teen and tween girls — “Liked” and “10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know” — have been used widely across the country for small-group studies. Join Kari on Facebook and Instagram, visit her blog at karikampakis.com or contact her at kari@karikampakis.com.