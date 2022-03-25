Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - April 2022

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

Save the date!

On Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m., All In Mountain Brook — along with Mountain Brook Junior High, Mountain Brook High School and Mountain Brook football — are bringing a world-class speaker and author to our city.

In this free event, Damon West will inspire you to be the best person you can be. He will share his story of triumph from the jaws of defeat and give you tools you can use to excel in every area of your life.

At 20 years old, Damon was starting quarterback at the University of North Texas when he suffered a career-ending injury. He then turned to drugs to cope. After graduation, he worked in the U.S. Congress, was a national fundraiser on a presidential campaign and eventually became a stockbroker for the United Bank of Switzerland.

He became addicted to methamphetamines, and his life began to spiral out of control, ultimately landing him in a maximum-security prison with a life sentence. He was given a second chance, and today he shares his message with schools, churches, athletic teams, corporations, conferences and prisons.

Damon is co-author of “Coffee Bean” and “Coffee Bean for Kids.” As a professional speaker, he has shared his message with Fortune 500 companies such as Walmart, Wendy’s, Exxon Mobile and Southwest, as well as the football teams at the University of Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Clemson. His motto is: “Do not quit before the miracle happens.”

His message is one for all age groups. While the event is free, you will need to register at allinmountainbrook.org.

‘I’ll make you famous!’

Well, not me, but Leadership Mountain Brook. LMB is once again offering the opportunity for residents to leave their mark on our city.

Established by the original LMB class of 2010-11, its “buy-a-brick” campaign was designed to raise funds for its annual community improvement projects. You can honor someone special in your life with a brick with his or her name placed in Spartan Square in front of City Hall.

Who would you like to honor in this special way? A parent, grandparent, child or special friend?

The cost is $100, and all proceeds go to the great work of LMB high school students. The campaign runs until May 13, and you can order or get more information at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce website, mtnbrookchamber.org. Click on the “Events” tab.