Mayor’s Minute: April 2021

By Stewart Welch III

× Expand Mayor Stewart Welch III

I can’t see the forest for the … trees!

The city of Mountain Brook recently celebrated its 27th year as a Tree City USA and 19th year receiving the Tree City USA Growth Award from the National Arbor Day Foundation. Just as exciting, the Alabama Urban Forestry Association presented a proclamation from Gov. Kay Ivey proclaiming our city the 2021 Arbor Day Community. This is a well-deserved honor that is the result of hundreds of volunteer hours from our community and a result of our city’s funding commitment over the years.

Our own city manager, Sam Gaston, was instrumental in forming the Tree Commission in 1993, and the rest is history. The Tree Commission eventually morphed into the Board of Landscape Design, now chaired by Sim Johnson.

Johnson and his committee members and numerous volunteers have contributed so much to improving the tree canopy of our city. We all owe them a big vote of thanks.

Cherokee Bend School fifth grader Hanna Cornelius won the Arbor Day poster award and was there for the presentation to receive her own award.

Now only does our city-wide tree initiative contribute to the beauty of our city, but it also contributes to a healthier environment.

Pickleball Anyone?

So many residents have come up to me to say how excited they are about the four pickleball courts soon to be installed at Crestline field. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and we already have many avid players. Pickleball is similar to tennis but played on a much smaller court and uses a hard paddle and ball. It is very easy to learn and great fun for the whole family.

Thank you, state representative David Faulkner, for donating $10,000 to help with construction of the courts. David also happens to be an avid pickleball player.

Up Close and Personal

The Mountain Brook Chamber’s “Chamber Cares” initiative continues to spotlight local businesses throughout our community, giving you an up-close-and-personal look inside some of your favorite businesses with insights from the owners. To find out who’s who, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.