Mayor's Minute: April 2020

Springtime is finally here! There are so many things I love about Mountain Brook, but one thing that is a sure standout is the diversity of truly great eateries. When I’m giving a talk at one of our garden clubs, I always ask this question, “Who in here loves to eat?” It’s the one question where I get 100% hands up. Whether it’s fine dining or casual, a great burger, pizza, steak or seafood, American, Chinese, Mexican, Thai…we have it all.

In 2018 we introduced the Restaurant Challenge, where we gave a grand prize drawing for all who experienced all our eateries during the year. We had a lot of fun and got to try some restaurants we had not visited before.

If you haven’t made the circuit lately, we have some exciting new spots for you to try.

Mountain Brook Village: Carrigan’s Public House is on fire! It has been packed every night and is receiving rave reviews. If you love sushi, look no further than Abhi (above Carrigan’s). Abhi is named after the owner and head chef, and he and his wife have created a very cool atmosphere with excellent food. I did a ribbon cutting for Watkins Branch Bourbon & Brasserie (next to Barton Clay), and their bread pudding is to die for! This will become a favorite watering hole for residents. Another relative newbie is Golden Age Wines (across from Daniel George’s). Interested in trying something new? They sell wines from unique boutique wineries that you won’t find elsewhere.

Lane Parke: OK, officially part of Mountain Brook Village but unique because it’s our newest development. Everyone is abuzz about the return of Sol y Luna, a Mexican restaurant that has quite a reputation. And don’t forget to visit our new ABC store across the street. They are one of a dozen high-end ABC stores across the state.

English Village: I love Southern comfort food and no one does it better than Bobby Carl’s Table…a classic ‘meat and three’ dining experience.

Cahaba Village: I’ve always had a sweet spot for cookies, so you can imagine how happy I was to do the ribbon cutting for Great American Cookie Company and Marble Slab Creamery. Owner Jeff Pizitz and I play tennis together, and he’ll often bring me samples (hint, hint, Jeff!). You must try my favorite, the cheesecake cookie.

Mountain Brook Plaza: Another longtime friend, Ed Finch, has opened a unique wine store where you have access (through a cool internet platform) to over 3,000 wines, so if you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for in the store, he can get it for you in a couple of days.

I know we all have our ‘oldie, but goodie’ favorites that we always frequent and I will certainly continue to visit them. Now I plan to add an ‘extra’ night out to visit our newest eateries. I hope you’ll grab some friends and do likewise.