Mayor's Minute By Stewart Welch Ill - March 2022

Stewart Welch

I was recently inter­viewed by a Samford student for her civics class on the topic of the effect of policy decisions on both the local economy and our residents. That conversation made me realize just how much I take our wonderful city for granted. It also got me thinking about all the things I love about living in Mountain Brook.

I know you share a similar love of Mountain Brook but maybe for different reasons, and I would like to hear from you. As we transition from winter to spring, it is a great time to celebrate this great city, so I have decided to have a contest that includes all ages. Send us an email telling us why you love living here, and we will publish it on the city website. We will award 20 prizes of$25 of Vil­lage Gold over the next few weeks to our favorite responses chosen by our three judges: City Manager Sam Gaston, Assis­tant to the City Manager Janet Forbes and Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzan Doidge. I love hearing from our youngsters, so please encourage your children or grand­children to participate. This would make a great conversation around the dinner table. Maybe you could make this a family project and do your submis­sion through a family spokesperson.

Rules: