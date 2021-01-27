Mayor's Minute: February 2021

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

One positive out-come of COVID-19 has been that residents and visitors have used our trails, parks and sidewalks in record numbers. With spring just around the corner, the scenery is about to explode into an array of beautiful colors and native flora.

This 45 miles of trails and sidewalks did not happen by accident and was part of a well thought-out plan whose beginnings can be traced back as early as 1929.

Our city was originally developed by real estate developer Robert Jemison Jr. with the intent of creating an extensive residential subdivision that would include large estate lots. On May 24,1942, the city of Mountain Brook was incorporated under a “City Manager” form of government, the first such form of government in Alabama. The legendary Boston-based landscape architect, Warren H. Manning, was hired to layout the villages of Mountain Brook, Crestline and English Village surrounded by scenic roads and beautiful abundant tree-filled residential lots and parks and the meandering Shades Creek. In the early days there was an extensive network of “bridle paths” that are today some of our trails. There is legend that Mayor Lee McGriff would ride his horse into town with his cowboy hat and holstered pistol at his side.

I grew up in the Abingdon Road section of Mountain Brook near the Water Works on U.S. 280, and all of us had horses and would trail ride for miles. I can remember sneaking into the Water Works as a youngster to go fishing. One friend snagged a very large bass with a bow and arrow! In the summers, we spent our days in the woods and creeks of Mountain Brook.

Today is a different time, but all the beauty of our great city still remains, and I hope all of you will take full advantage of all of our resources including our locally owned shops and restaurants. I feel very lucky and blessed to have grown up in this beautiful town.