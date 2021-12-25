Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - January 2022

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

New Year’s resolutions. Often made. Often broken.

What is the most important element of a New Year’s resolution that drives people to stick with it? A deep desire from the heart, not the brain.

Mountain Brook is one of the most idyllic communities in America. I was born and raised here, attended the University of Alabama and returned to start my business here, so I have lived and worked in — or close to — Mountain Brook my entire life. In some ways, that is a disadvantage because Mountain Brook is all I know.

I was recently with a new friend who moved here from California with his wife and children. He was stunned by the difference in lifestyle, especially the people of our city. We are friendly and welcoming. His children are thriving within our Mountain Brook School system. He spoke of how his wife feels safe in this community … something not quite so true even in the finest neighborhoods of Los Angeles. They love taking walks in their neighborhood and Jemison Park. Sometimes it takes someone from the outside moving in to help you realize just how great we have it here.

In our city, there is so much that unites us; we should strive to not allow anything divide us. Which brings me back to the topic of this year’s New Year’s resolution. What if we, as a community, were to adopt our own New Year’s resolution? My suggestion: “Mountain Brook Strong: We will uplift our community and each other in all ways.”

Where you have concerns or disagreements, let us commit to approach the issues in a positive way. Figure out who can effect change and meet with them … and seek first to listen, then be understood.

I do not spend much time on social media but enough to know it is a great medium for staying connected to family and friends. When used to arbitrate community issues, it often serves to divide people and can be the source of misinformation, which serves to further divide people. As mayor, and, I believe, speaking for the City Council and city management, we are happy to visit with residents about issues that concern you. Let us all resolve to making this the first step in communications versus using social media as the source of information about city issues. Too often, social media gets it wrong.

By focusing on positive interactions and working together to uplift our community and each other, we will remain Mountain Brook Strong.