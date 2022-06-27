Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - July 2022

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

Eating for the GOLD

With The World Games 2022 arriving in a few days, over 3,500 elite athletes will be “going for the gold.” Well, the city of Mountain Brook will have its own version of the World Games called “Eating for the GOLD!”

This project is the brainchild of Mountain Brook sixth grader Addison Presley. As part of a school enrichment program, Addison wanted to come up with an idea to help our restaurants this summer — a time when restaurant traffic is slower due to family vacations. I hope every one of you will get in on the fun. Here are the basic rules:

► This contest is for kids only (eighth grade or under). Kids, here is your opportunity to be a local star for your favorite restaurant. Moms, dads, we are counting on you to be your child’s biggest supporter for this contest.

► Eat at any of our 40+ restaurants and eateries and take a photo and email it to chamber@mtnbrookchamber.org. The photo can be of the food and ideally includes you and friends or family, as well. If your parents are OK with it, give us your first name, grade and school. Takeout orders also qualify.

► Each week, we will post the photos of the winners, drawn at random, on the Mountain Brook Chamber website, the mayor’s website and Instagram, and the What’s Happening in Mountain Brook Facebook page (parents, let us know if this is NOT OK).

► Each winner will receive $20 of Village Gold. This is our own city currency, which can be spent at most of our stores, shops and restaurants. There will be five winners each week.

► This contest will run for the month of July.

We have so many “oldie-goldie” restaurants and lots of new restaurants to choose from. We hope you will visit as many as possible and increase your chances of winning.

So, how about it, kids? Are you willing to be part of Addison’s Eating for the Gold World Games? Our restaurant owners will love you for supporting them!