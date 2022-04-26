Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - May 2022

Garbage!

We are both optimistic and excited to soon be working with a new vendor for our waste management services.

A few months ago, the Over the Mountain mayors discussed how we might form a coalition to better negotiate waste management services. As a result, seven municipalities formed the Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority and contracted services with Amwaste to begin Oct. 1, 2022.

Under this contract, the City of Mountain Brook residents will have garbage picked up twice a week at curbside. One pickup will be garbage and yard debris, and the second pickup will be both garbage and recycling thrown in together. This second pick-up will go to a special site where they separate the recycling from the garbage. You will no longer need a separate bin for your recycled materials.

We have visited this recycle plant and they do an excellent job of capturing recycled materials. Amwaste will provide each resident their own collection bin. These are special bins that can be picked up automatically by special trucks. For your current bins, you can choose to keep them or Amwaste has a program where they can dispose of them for you.

Amwaste will offer backdoor pick-up for residents who need or would like that service. For that service you will need to contract directly with Amwaste, and they will bill you directly for $9 a month.

Curbside leaf pick-up has been a popular service provided by our previous vendor. The city of Mountain Brook is one of the very few cities in the region that offers this service. After much discussion and input from our residents, we have decided to continue this service. I am excited that our Public Works Department has agreed to take on this challenge. I believe we will get much more effective service from “our guys” than by contracting this out. They know our residents and are in better touch with seasonal requirements of leaf collection.

Yes, change always requires some getting used to but all of us at the city have high expectations of our new journey with Amwaste.