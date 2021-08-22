Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III: Opportunity to come together

Saturday, Sept. 11, marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on our country. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost, and many of them were first responders.

Each year, the cities of Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills jointly hold the Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot’s Day Celebration.

This year the city of Mountain Brook is honored to serve as the host city.

I hope you will gather your children and grandchildren and bring them to this beautiful ceremony. Rarely do we have an opportunity to share the true meaning of patriotism and the true cost of freedom. This is that event.

The memorial service will include the following:

► The presentation of colors by the Mountain Brook Fire and Police Honor Guards

► Ringing of the apparatus bell

► Raising of the flag by local police and fire first responders

► Singing of the National Anthem

► A sharing of brief memorial experiences from state and local representatives

► Live music

► Food and refreshments at the O’Neal Library meeting room

Our keynote speaker is Colonel Brian Hastins, retired Air Force A10 pilot. Colonel Hastins currently serves as the Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. For his military service, he earned two Legion of Merit Medals, the Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan and three Meritorious Service Medals.

The event will be held on Sept. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the O’Neal Library in Crestline Village

This is a special opportunity to bring children, grandchildren and other family and friends to a truly special remembrance ceremony. I hope to see you there.