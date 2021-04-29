Mayor’s Minute: May 2021

By Stewart Welch III

× Expand Mayor Stewart Welch III

Soon: more shops, restaurants, and services in Mountain Brook Village

Mountain Brook Village is our city’s oldest village and is soon to be our newest as well. You may have noticed the busy construction activity at Lane Parke, which signals the beginning of the 50,000 square feet of Phase 2.

There are so many restaurants and retailers from “old” Mountain Brook that many of us have grown up with and love. Bromberg’s has been selling jewelry since before I was born. And I have the fondest memories as a child of getting an old-fashioned sundae at Gilchrest. Mrs. Long started Dande’ Lion back when I was in high school and her daughter, Connie Long, has been running it ever since. For the ladies, Village Sportswear has remained a staple of current fashion. My father, who lived to age 99, was a raging fan of Ritch’s Pharmacy. And who hasn’t bought plants and flowers at Leaf and Petal or Mountain Brook Flower Shop? Many new and wonderful restaurants and retailers have joined our “elder” stores, making Mountain Brook Village a walkable village that has something for everyone.

We are very excited about our newest development, Lane Parke, and its completion of Phase II. Within the next 60 days, you should see this development “go vertical” as the buildings begin to take root. It is currently 50% pre-leased with some very exciting new retailers, restaurants and services. Here are a few you can look forward to:

There are several exciting eateries:

► Abhi, already a popular restaurant in the village, is bringing a new restaurant concept to Phase II.

► Jeni’s Ice Cream: They have ice cream shops coast-to-coast and now one in our city. I have heard their ice cream is to die for, and there’s even a special flavor designed for Dolly Parton.

To be announced ... shush! We cannot name names but expect an outstanding farm-to-table restaurant and one serving delicious Mediterranean fare.

If you believe in exercise, you are going to love Ignite Cycle … get ready to ride! Basecoat On Fifth is not your normal nail salon. “You can expect to see something over-the-top,” says developer John Evans. Starbucks will open a store that adds a fast drive-through to better serve its many customers.

Lane Parke Phase II is expected to be completed in May 2022 and will represent an excellent addition to Mountain Brook Village. We are working with our state legislators to have the village designated an entertainment district, which will allow us to host many fun events. Great things are happening in our city!