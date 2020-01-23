Mayor’s Minute: February 2020

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Mayor-elect Stewart Welch said he’s looking to improve the overall quality of life in Mountain Brook during his tenure as mayor. Stewart takes office, replacing longtime mayor Terry Oden, on Nov. 7.

As we get into full swing for 2020, I’d like to highlight two of our city’s major events:

► Shades Creek Fest: Saturday, April 25, at Jemison Park from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

Shades Creek Fest (SCF) is a collaboration and cooperative event of the cities of Mountain Brook and Homewood. When I was a youngster, I lived out near the Water Works on U.S. 280 and spent much of my summertime in the woods and creeks around Mountain Brook. Back then we all had horses and could ride forever without running into homes or housing developments. We’d be in the creeks looking for salamanders, crawfish and tadpoles. The creeks were full of life and always a good time. A couple of years ago, my friend Nim Long and I reflected that kids today rarely visit our creeks, and we wondered how we might introduce them to the fun of creek exploration. Stuart Roberts, an avid fly fisherman, has mapped out most of Shades Creek, outlining the major fishing holes. He took Nim and me on a fly-fishing expedition in Shades Creek along Jemison Park, and we had a blast. The fish weren’t big but there were lots of them. We even saw a mink running across the bank. The idea of Shades Creek Fest was born that day.

Shades Creek runs through Mountain Brook and Homewood, so it seemed natural to co-host this event. Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer is an avid fisherman and loved the idea. We held our first event in 2018, and it included fly fishing lessons from the great folks at Caliber sporting goods in Homewood; wildlife exhibits including owls, hawks and salamanders; live music; food and ice cream; and conservation demonstrations. I hope you, your children and grandchildren will join us April 25.

► Citizen’s Appreciation Day: Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One of our own employees, Heather Richards, came up with the concept of having a day to show our appreciation to all the citizens of Mountain Brook. The event focuses on activities for children, including bouncy houses, slides, dunking booth (no, not the mayor!) and face painting. Our fire trucks are there for the kids to climb inside, and our first responders grill free hot dogs. There is also live music and exhibit booths manned by city employees. This is actually fun for all ages, but the little ones will have a blast.

These are just two of many fun activities that happen around our city during the year. Join the Mayor’s Circle of 100 (at mtnbrook.org), and you’ll receive a weekly email about all of them!