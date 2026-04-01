Mayor's Minute: April 2026

× Expand Kelli S. Hewett Graham Smith Mountain Brook mayor Graham Smith

There is something magical about seeing your hometown on the big screen. The familiar curve of a street, the warmth of a neighborhood storefront, the character of a historic home — all transformed into the backdrop of a story shared with audiences around the world. Maybe you have already witnessed film crews in our local villages! Mountain Brook has a meaningful opportunity to help write the next chapter in Alabama’s growing film industry.

Through an exciting regional marketing effort led by Film Birmingham, municipalities across Jefferson County are joining together to strengthen and expand film production in the greater Birmingham area. As the official film office for both Birmingham and Jefferson County, Film Birmingham works behind the scenes to support incoming productions. They assist with permits, coordinate street closures, scout locations, hire local crews and ensure that projects run smoothly from start to finish. Their broader effort, the Jefferson County Film Initiative, is designed to position our entire region as a competitive and attractive destination for filmmakers.

With production costs rising in traditional film hubs such as Atlanta and New Orleans, more producers and directors are looking to states like Alabama for their next projects. Mountain Brook is an attractive part of that growing creative economy.

Welcoming film productions is more than a novelty. It’s smart economic development. Productions invest directly in the communities in which they shoot. They rent businesses for locations, book hotel rooms, dine in local restaurants, contract with area vendors and hire local professionals. The result is new revenue flowing into our local economy and increased visibility for the unique character that defines Mountain Brook.

Do you have something special to highlight?

Our neighborhoods, parks and commercial districts offer distinctive architecture and timeless charm that filmmakers are actively seeking. Residents who are interested can connect with Film Birmingham and consider listing their property in the Reel-Scout location database. Visit filmbirmingham.org to learn more.

This is a chance to showcase the very best of Mountain Brook — its beauty, hospitality and charm — on a much larger stage. Lights, camera, action!