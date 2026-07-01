Mayor's Minute: July 2026

× Expand Kelli S. Hewitt Mayor Graham Smith Mayor Graham Smith

For generations, the O’Neal Library has been one of the true hearts of Mountain Brook; it’s a place where children discover the joy of reading, neighbors gather, students study and lifelong learning flourishes. Today, I am thrilled to share that an exciting new chapter is beginning for this beloved institution.

Work has officially begun on an extraordinary $8 million renovation of the O’Neal Library. This transformational project represents a remarkable public-private partnership between the city of Mountain Brook, the Mountain Brook Library Foundation and generous private donors who believe deeply in the future of our community.

While the building itself has been carefully maintained over the past 25 years, much of the interior remains largely unchanged since the day it opened. Meanwhile, the way our residents use libraries has evolved dramatically. This renovation is designed to meet those changing needs while preserving the character and spirit that generations have loved. Importantly, we are not expanding the footprint of the building — instead, we are making smarter and more effective use of the existing space.

When completed, the renovated library will feature an expanded children’s area with a larger play space, a bigger storytelling room and a dedicated tween area. Teens will enjoy a vibrant new space designed for learning, creativity and collaboration. The Innovation Center will become larger and more visible, providing opportunities for hands-on activities such as 3D printing, sewing and other creative pursuits. In addition, patrons will benefit from more quiet study spaces, improved gathering areas, and welcoming places to connect with friends or simply browse for a good book.

The library building at 50 Oak Street is now closed, and library services will temporarily relocate to city hall. Temporary library hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to court operations. Families will still be able to participate in the Summer Reading Program, patrons can pick up holds and residents will continue seeing the familiar faces of their favorite librarians.

The library is also partnering with local churches and community organizations to host many popular programs during construction. Weekly summer storytimes will take place at Crestline Elementary, with additional program locations to be announced soon. For updates and additional information, please visit the O’Neal Library website.

We anticipate the renovation process will take approximately 12 months, with plans to reopen the newly transformed O’Neal Library set for Summer 2027. Get ready for a big celebration!

This is far more than a construction project. It is an investment in education, creativity, connection and the future of Mountain Brook. In the months ahead, residents will have opportunities to support this important effort, and I hope our community will rally around this once-in-a-generation project. Read on, Mountain Brook!