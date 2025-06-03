Mayor's Minute: June 2025

Expand Mayor Stewart Welch

As your mayor, I want to speak directly to you about an important issue: the growing use of electric scooters by children in our city. While we are fortunate that we haven’t experienced any serious accidents to date, cities across the country are seeing a rise in injuries among kids using these fast, motorized devices. We have a responsibility to act now — before something happens here.

Electric scooters can reach speeds of 15 miles per hour or more, and younger riders often lack the judgment or experience to handle them safely. Without helmets or supervision, the risk of head injuries, broken bones and collisions becomes very real. Our goal is to get ahead of the problem by promoting a culture of safety and awareness.

What the law says about scooters in Alabama:

Sidewalks: Scooters may not be ridden on sidewalks.

License: Operators must be age 14 or older and hold a Class M license.

Helmet and shoes: Riders must wear both a helmet and shoes.

Brakes: Scooters must have functioning brakes.

Dusk and dawn: Scooters operated 30 minutes before sunrise or after sunset must have headlamps and tail lamps.

Traffic laws: Riders must obey all regular traffic laws.

Parents: Please make sure your child knows and follows the rules. The law holds parents responsible if minors operate scooters without proper safety gear or in violation of traffic laws.

The Mountain Brook Police Department encourages everyone to be informed and ride safely. These laws are in place to help protect riders and the community. Thanks for helping keep our streets safe and fun for everyone!