Mayor's Minute: June 2026

× Expand Kelli S. Hewitt Mayor Graham Smith Mayor Graham Smith

As mayor of Mountain Brook, I’m often asked what’s missing from Shades Creek Parkway these days. The answer is simple: the steady presence of roadside panhandling and loitering that, for a time, had become a daily fixture, particularly near the U.S. 280 interchange.

For many residents, that activity had become so common it almost faded into the background. But it raised growing concerns. While our community has deep compassion for those facing hardship, it became increasingly clear that not all activity in that area reflected genuine need. Patterns began to emerge: individuals arriving and leaving in coordinated intervals, resembling shift changes more than spontaneous circumstance. That reality is troubling, not only for the individuals involved but for the safety and well-being of our broader community.

In recent months, the situation escalated. The number of individuals increased, and an encampment developed beneath the nearby bridge. Complicating matters further, those operating there appeared to understand and adapt to jurisdictional lines — at times positioning themselves on county property, then relocating to areas under state oversight. This created a fragmented enforcement landscape that required a unified response.

Recognizing the complexity of the issue, I called for a coordinated meeting that brought together our Mountain Brook police chief, leadership from the city of Homewood, and all relevant agencies with jurisdiction in the corridor. What followed was a strong example of regional cooperation at its best. Together, we developed a plan grounded in both accountability and compassion.

Our approach was intentional. For individuals truly in need, we prioritized access to services and attempted to connect them with outreach organizations, shelter options and support systems designed to help them move forward. At the same time, those found to have outstanding felony warrants or involvement in illegal activity, such as narcotics possession, were appropriately addressed through law enforcement.

Today, what’s missing from Shades Creek Parkway is that persistent and organized activity. In its place, you’ll find a safer, more orderly corridor that better reflects the values of our community. This progress did not come from turning a blind eye, nor from heavy-handed enforcement, but from thoughtful collaboration, a commitment to doing what is right and old-fashioned teamwork.

A safe Mountain Brook remains my top priority. We will continue striving to ensure that our response to complex challenges is guided by both firmness and compassion.