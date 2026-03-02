Mayor's Minute: March 2026

Expand Kelli S. Hewett Graham Smith Mountain Brook mayor Graham Smith

From my first day of matriculation at Washington and Lee University, one expectation was made immediately and unmistakably clear: You speak. You greet one another. You acknowledge the humanity of the person passing you on the Colonnade or along your campus path. A nod of the head, a “good morning,” a quick “hey.” It was neither optional nor performative. It was an imperative.

At first, it felt awkward. Like many teenagers arriving on campus, I wondered whether such intentional friendliness was forced or artificial. But something remarkable happened over time. Initial discomfort became habit, and what became habit slowly transformed into something deeper: a genuine sense of belonging. The simple act of speaking created connection, and connection created community.

The Washington and Lee Speaking Tradition dates back well over a century. It’s rooted in the belief that every person is worthy of acknowledgement and respect. It reflects a profound truth: Community is not built only through grand gestures but through the smallest, most consistent acts of recognition. A greeting says, “I see you. You matter.” In a world in which people so often rush past one another with eyes down and headphones in, that message carries extraordinary weight.

The need for human connection has never been greater. Face-to-face interaction, however brief, anchors us. It reminds us that we are not alone. I have recently had multiple meetings with young professionals who admit they are struggling with ways to find connection. One of the great beauties of Mountain Brook is that we excel at connection. It is woven into our daily fabric of life. Many of you already embody this spirit every day.

I’m asking that we become even more intentional about it. Imagine Mountain Brook known as the city where you are always greeted! Where a walk down the street comes with a smile and a word of acknowledgment. Like the Speaking Tradition, it costs nothing yet yields immeasurable returns.

However, connection also means being there for one another when it matters most. In that spirit, I want to highlight an important and free community resource. Should you or someone you know be struggling in any way, Mountain Brook Schools, in partnership with ALL IN Mountain Brook and the City of Mountain Brook, provide a local crisis line for our students and residents.

Individuals can receive support any time by calling or texting 205-92-SAVES (205-927-2837). Trained crisis counselors are available to support, de-escalate and connect callers with local resources — and in moments of imminent danger, they can coordinate with local dispatch for potentially life-saving wellness checks.

Connection begins with a greeting, but it does not end there. Together, we will continue to cultivate a city where every person is seen, supported and spoken to.