Mayor's Minute: May 2026

× Expand Kelli S. Hewitt Mayor Graham Smith Mayor Graham Smith

In Mountain Brook, there’s an orange-shirted “army” of 43 people working quietly behind the scenes, 24 hours a day, to keep our city running smoothly.

You may not always see them, but their work touches nearly every part of daily life here. The flower pots that brighten our villages? They’re watered at 4 a.m. each morning. Fallen trees after a storm? Cleared quickly so residents can get where they need to go. Streets swept, sidewalks maintained, signs repaired and drainage systems kept functioning — much of it happens before most of us have had our first cup of coffee.

Together, these dedicated men and women make up Mountain Brook’s Public Works Department. Their responsibilities truly run from A to Z, and much of their work happens quietly and without fanfare. They often respond in the worst weather — from freezing mornings to severe storms — and their work frequently continues long after the rest of the city has gone to sleep. In many ways, Public Works functions like the city’s “utility drawer,” handling the countless tasks that don’t always have an obvious place to report but are essential to daily life.

Each year, this team answers more than 4,000 calls from residents while also carrying out their daily responsibilities of maintaining the infrastructure that keeps our community functioning.

We regularly hear from residents who see this dedication firsthand. One recent message captured it perfectly after two large trees fell in a single day — one before sunrise and another in the afternoon. Public Works crews quickly coordinated with police and Alabama Power, clearing the first by mid-morning and the second by late afternoon. Thankfully no homes were damaged, and the resident closed their note with a simple message: “Thank you so very much. Y’all are the best!”

Indeed, they are.

Public Works operates through several divisions working together seamlessly. The Right-of-Way Division is the most visible, managing village beautification, landscaping, sidewalk blowing, street sweeping and support for many of the community events we cherish throughout the year.

Behind the scenes, the Construction Division maintains sidewalks, drainage systems, storm pipes, curbs and roadways, while also responding to potholes, storm damage and winter weather conditions.

Supporting it all is our Fleet Maintenance Division, which keeps 668 pieces of city equipment — including 276 vehicles — running smoothly. Remarkably, this entire operation is maintained by just four technicians and a supervisor.

Day in and day out, this team keeps Mountain Brook moving. If you see someone wearing that familiar orange shirt, please take a moment to thank them. They are one of the many reasons our city works so well.