Mayor's Minute: November 2026

× Expand Kelli S. Hewitt Mayor Graham Smith Mayor Graham Smith

When I was a little girl, my mother was relentless about thank-you notes. After every birthday, Christmas or special occasion, I would sit down and write one after another. At the time, I thought it was simply good manners; as I have gotten older, I realized it was something more important; it was a way to take the time and recognize the kindness of others and to appreciate the people who make our lives better.

My mother had another little tradition that probably explains my lifelong affection for writing letters. She would send me into the pantry to pick out a few products we particularly enjoyed (or, occasionally, one we had an issue with) and write to the manufacturer using the address printed on the box. More often than not, a few weeks later, something wonderful would arrive in the mail. (I once got a case of Hostess coffee cakes.) I was hooked.

So, in that spirit, I thought I would write a few thank-you notes of my own. These are not thank-yous for birthday presents or boxes of cereal, but for something I value even more: good neighbors and good partnerships. So here we go: