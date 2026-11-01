Mayor's Minute: November 2026

Kelli S. Hewitt
Mayor Graham Smith
Mayor Graham Smith
When I was a little girl, my mother was relentless about thank-you notes. After every birthday, Christmas or special occasion, I would sit down and write one after another. At the time, I thought it was simply good manners; as I have gotten older, I realized it was something more important; it was a way to take the time and recognize the kindness of others and to appreciate the people who make our lives better.
My mother had another little tradition that probably explains my lifelong affection for writing letters. She would send me into the pantry to pick out a few products we particularly enjoyed (or, occasionally, one we had an issue with) and write to the manufacturer using the address printed on the box. More often than not, a few weeks later, something wonderful would arrive in the mail. (I once got a case of Hostess coffee cakes.) I was hooked.
So, in that spirit, I thought I would write a few thank-you notes of my own. These are not thank-yous for birthday presents or boxes of cereal, but for something I value even more: good neighbors and good partnerships. So here we go:
- Dear Mayor Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council: Thank you for being such wonderful partners to Mountain Brook! We are especially grateful for your willingness to work with us on caring for the roundabout in Mountain Brook Village. Most people wouldn’t even know that it wasn’t in Mountain Brook, and you’ve made it easier for us to beautify and collectively maintain. We also appreciate you all passing the recent intergovernmental agreement allowing Mountain Brook to provide police services for Veterans Park. It will allow us to serve our residents better while they are enjoying this new park. These may seem like small examples of cooperation, but they are exactly the kinds of things that make our communities work better together.
- Dear Mayor Curry and the Vestavia Hills City Council: Thank you for the wonderful partnership between our fire departments and for inviting us to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the new $1.1 million burn and fire training facility. While your council paid for the building, it sits within our fire training complex. We all benefit! Being the first facility of its kind in Alabama and the region is an accomplishment worth celebrating, but what makes us especially proud is the way our communities are working together to make our residents safer. Our mutual aid agreement has already paid dividends. We are grateful for the friendship and cooperation between our departments. Cheers to many more years of protecting our communities together! Please come visit us soon to check on the progress of training.
- Dear Mayor Andress and the Homewood City Council: Thank you for hosting such a beautiful joint 9/11 remembrance. The thoughtfulness, reverence and simplicity of the occasion made it a truly meaningful way for our communities to pause together and remember. We are honored to host next year and hope we can build on the wonderful tradition. It’s difficult to think it’s been 25 years. Thank you for reminding us that some moments are best marked together.