Mayor's Minute: September 2026

× Expand Kelli S. Hewitt Mayor Graham Smith Mayor Graham Smith

One of my favorite opportunities as mayor is speaking with neighborhood groups, civic organizations and community clubs throughout Mountain Brook. During nearly every presentation, there is one slide that consistently generates the most questions (and the most surprised looks). It’s the slide highlighting the many free (and low-cost) services our city offers that many residents simply don’t know exist.

Your city government provides much more than roads, parks and public safety. We also offer resources designed to make life easier, safer and more enjoyable for everyone. Here are a few hidden gems worth taking advantage of:

Free compost – Give your garden a boost with nutrient-rich compost available to Mountain Brook residents. It’s an environmentally friendly way to recycle and improve your landscaping. Bring a bucket or your pickup truck to the Rathmell Sports Complex where we keep our nutrient rich compost. We’ll direct you to the dirt!

– Give your garden a boost with nutrient-rich compost available to Mountain Brook residents. It’s an environmentally friendly way to recycle and improve your landscaping. Bring a bucket or your pickup truck to the Rathmell Sports Complex where we keep our nutrient rich compost. We’ll direct you to the dirt! Car seat inspections and blood pressure checks – Our fire department offers free child car seat inspections to ensure proper installation, along with complimentary blood pressure screenings to help residents monitor their health.

– Our fire department offers free child car seat inspections to ensure proper installation, along with complimentary blood pressure screenings to help residents monitor their health. Free digital news access – Through the O’Neal Library (currently housed in City Hall), residents can enjoy complimentary digital subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Just go in and ask for the code!

– Through the O’Neal Library (currently housed in City Hall), residents can enjoy complimentary digital subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Just go in and ask for the code! Secure Facebook Marketplace exchange zone – Buying or selling online? Complete your transactions in a designated, well-lit area outside of our police station under the watchful eye of 24-hour security cameras for added peace of mind.

– Buying or selling online? Complete your transactions in a designated, well-lit area outside of our police station under the watchful eye of 24-hour security cameras for added peace of mind. Free notary services – Need an important document notarized? The city provides notary services for residents at no charge.

– Need an important document notarized? The city provides notary services for residents at no charge. Microtransit service – For just $1.50 per ride, residents can enjoy convenient, affordable, safe transportation throughout our community. Download the Birmingham MAX On-Demand app and check it out. It works just like Uber.

– For just $1.50 per ride, residents can enjoy convenient, affordable, safe transportation throughout our community. Download the Birmingham MAX On-Demand app and check it out. It works just like Uber. Community crisis line – Help is available 24 hours a day by calling 205-92-SAVES. This confidential resource connects individuals and families with immediate support when they need it most.

– Help is available 24 hours a day by calling 205-92-SAVES. This confidential resource connects individuals and families with immediate support when they need it most. Traffic island partnership program – Residents, neighborhoods and organizations can receive financial support for the beautification and maintenance of Mountain Brook’s signature traffic islands. If you have an island in need of beautification, contact Shanda Williams at Parks and Recreation for further information.

– Residents, neighborhoods and organizations can receive financial support for the beautification and maintenance of Mountain Brook’s signature traffic islands. If you have an island in need of beautification, contact Shanda Williams at Parks and Recreation for further information. Community Night Out and Citizen Appreciation Day – Join your neighbors for these free annual events celebrating our community while connecting residents with city departments and local organizations.

– Join your neighbors for these free annual events celebrating our community while connecting residents with city departments and local organizations. Silver Spartans (ALL IN) – This outstanding program provides seniors with opportunities to stay active, engaged and connected through a variety of activities and educational programs. For a list of upcoming events, go to: allinmountainbrook.org/silverspartans.

Mountain Brook has always been known for exceptional service, and these offerings are just another example of your tax dollars at work. I encourage you to explore these resources, share them with your neighbors and take advantage of everything our city has to offer. Chances are you’ll discover something you never knew was available — and that’s exactly why this continues to be the most requested slide in every presentation I give.