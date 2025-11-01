Mayor's Minute: Stability and continuity as Smith takes office

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Graham Smith is set to become Mountain Brook's mayor in November, following Stewart Welch, who did not seek re-election.

It is with deep gratitude and great excitement that I step into the role of mayor of Mountain Brook. To serve this community — a place full of beauty, tradition and promise — is both an honor and a responsibility I embrace wholeheartedly.

I also extend sincere gratitude to my predecessor, Stewart Welch. Stewart faithfully served our community for the past nine years, giving more to this city than many may ever realize. He is a mentor, friend and ally — someone who exemplifies servant leadership, diplomacy and vision.

I’m often asked how I will measure success. If Stewart is proud of the work I do, I’ll know I’ve honored my duty to the residents of Mountain Brook.

As we enter the holiday season and look toward a new year, Mountain Brook remains on solid ground — financially, operationally and in spirit. Stability and continuity are not just goals; they are the foundation we continue to build on.

Our city’s economic position is strong. Outstanding bonds total $8.3 million, with maturities extending to 2041 and 2042 at favorable rates of 1.62% and 2.78%. Annual bond service is less than $800,000 — just 1.8% of General Fund expenses. This responsible debt structure allows us to invest confidently in our future without burdening taxpayers.

We are equally proud of our reserves. Our General Fund reserves cover approximately six months of expenses — providing critical flexibility and resilience in uncertain times. Our 2024 Capital Project Fund reserves exceed two years of projected expenses — more than 2.5% above the 2022-24 average. This ensures we can maintain and improve our infrastructure without interruption.

Just as important as financial strength is the stability of our workforce. With an employee turnover ratio of only 5–6%, Mountain Brook is well below the national average. This means our city benefits from experienced, committed professionals who understand our community and serve it with consistency.

Our new city manager, Steve Boone, is a gifted and experienced leader who is fully versed in the workings of our city.

Mountain Brook is thriving, and with careful stewardship, it will continue to thrive for generations to come. Please remember to shop local and enjoy the start of the holiday season.