Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - December 2024

Shop local! The holiday season is in full swing, and I’m sure many of you already have your gift lists ready. This year, I want to emphasize something that’s more important than ever: supporting our local businesses. By shopping locally this season, you’re not only finding unique gifts but also helping strengthen our community and ensuring it continues to thrive.

Every purchase from a local business brings cheer not just to you and your loved ones but to our whole community. So, while making your list and checking it twice, remember the incredible impact of choosing local! Here's why it matters:

Supporting our neighbors. Our shop owners are part of our community — they live here, shop here and contribute to the same local economy.

Helping our economy. Thriving local businesses not only keep our local economy strong but also are so important to the character of our villages. You don't have to drive far outside our city to find shopping areas with empty storefronts.

Investing in our community. Local sales taxes fund critical services like our first responders, roads, park maintenance, garbage pickup and more. In fact, sales tax revenue is our second-largest source of income after property taxes, so choosing local directly supports our city.

While we’re on the topic of “local,” take a break from shopping to enjoy one of our beloved restaurants or discover a new favorite. Mountain Brook has become a true “foodie” destination.

Reminder: Our city is one of the most walkable cities in Alabama. A resident recently related a story that makes a good point. He was driving late in the afternoon and came upon a couple walking in the road, both wearing dark clothing. Luckily, he saw them, but he asked me to remind everyone to please use our sidewalks, wear highly visible or reflective clothing and walk facing traffic. Let’s make sure everyone has a safe holiday season.