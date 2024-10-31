Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III November 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stewart Welch. Mayor Stewart Welch, left, visited James Davis on his 107th birthday.

One hundred and seven years young! As I write this, James “Jimmie” Davis is celebrating his 107th birthday, making him Mountain Brook’s most senior resident.

I had the fun opportunity to visit with Jimmie during his birthday party at his Mountain Brook home, which he shares with his devoted daughter, Carol Adair.

Jimmie had lots of visitors and was having the best time. This was a special treat for me since I have never met someone who has lived 107 years! Jimmie is still mobile (uses a cane) and fully alert. We had a delightful conversation and found we had something in common.

Jimmie was the mayor of Albany, Georgia. He served two terms (1964-1968). He was also their city attorney for 24 years. Born in Columbus, Georgia, he was the oldest of four siblings. He graduated from Emory University School of Law in 1941 and enjoyed a long and successful career until his retirement in 2017. (That’s 76 years, by my count!) When he was younger, his hobbies included sailing, navigating by the stars, hunting and writing poetry. He has two poetry books published.

When asked, “What’s your secret to longevity?” he said, “A loving family and regular exercise!”

Jimmie is a delightful, happy, upbeat person, and it was my honor to share a moment of his birthday celebration.