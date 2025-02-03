Mountain Brook Mayor's Minute: February 2025

Expand Mayor Stewart Welch

We have a superstar among us! Well, we actually have many superstars who reside in our fair city.

I attended a ribbon cutting in December for the Microvascular Research Foundation, headed by Dr. Jordan Vaughn. Vaughn is a physician and clinical researcher in a field I was unfamiliar with, and for good reason. He is one of only three specialists in the United States trained in advanced techniques needed to observe the microclots that play a central role in long COVID.

This requires highly specialized equipment — an immunofluorescent microscope — and MVRF is the only organization in the U.S. utilizing this advanced technology. His research is so leading edge that he has testified before the U.S. Senate HELP Committee and the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C., and has patients fly in for treatment from all over the world. As the world of research often goes, his research has found applications beyond long COVID to include diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The foundation received funding from the State of Alabama as well as private donations.

In addition to his research, Vaughn has an ancillary clinic, Medwell, where patients can access cutting-edge treatments like hyperbaric oxygen therapy, blood oxygenation and ozonation alongside primary therapies at his main MedHelp clinic.

Through research, education and innovative care, the MVRF is transforming lives, one vessel at a time.

The Birmingham region is rich in world-class talent within the medical, technology and other fields, and many of these people reside in our beautiful community.