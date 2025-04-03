Editor's Picks: Recycling, the Final Four and the Birmingham Boys Choir

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 4-6 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Document Destruction and Electronics Recycling, April 5: The City of Mountain Brook is partnering with Gone For Good, a program of the local nonprofit United Ability, to host a Document Destruction and Electronics Recycling Day this Saturday. The event will be hosted at Mountain Brook High School from 9 a.m. to noon. It will feature an on-site, secure paper document destruction truck and an environmentally friendly way to dispose of most electronics, except for TVs and household appliances. Volunteers will assist with a drive-thru drop-off process. Open to Mountain Brook residents and businesses.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, April 5: Auburn and Florida play first on Saturday at 5:09 p.m., with a matchup between Duke and Houston to follow on Saturday evening. The winners will play in the national championship game Monday at 7:50 p.m. All three games can be seen on CBS. You can also catch Mary Katherine Malone, a 2024 Mountain Brook High School graduate, singing the National Anthem as a representative of Auburn University before the first game.

Birmingham Boys Choir Collaborative Concert, April 6: Renowned columnist, humorist and musician Sean Dietrich, popularly known as "Sean of the South," is set to join forces with the esteemed Birmingham Boys Choir for a special afternoon of music and storytelling. This unique event will take place on Sunday at 2:30 pm in the newly renovated Mountain Brook High School Auditorium. Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available for purchase now.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from March 28-April 3:

Several notable announcements were made this week in Mountain Brook, including Mayor Stewart Welch III announced he would not run for a third term and City Councilor Graham Smith announced she would be running for the role.

The city also selected Thomas Boulware as the new Chief of Police. Check out our April events calendar, and read about Mountain Brook native Blake Patterson making a splash in the sports betting industry.