Event reminder: Blend My Valentine

A once a year, the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook hosts a special edition Valentine's day class to celebrate with a special someone, friends, or partner. Start with a special Bubbly paired with chocolates. Then indulge in 4 full tastings of red wines. Blend your own bottle of wine and enjoy small plates for the occasion. Customize a special label or choose their special-made limited label just for Valentine’s day.
- Where: Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road
- When: Feb. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Web: bit.ly/4gDN91E
- Tickets: The class is $149 per person. Register online.