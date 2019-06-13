Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018
Riverchase Galleria 2000 Riverchase Galleria , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35244
Join Birmingham Children’s Theatre for a whimsical journey down the fabled rabbit hole and into the off-kilter world of Wonderland. Inquisitive young Alice encounters the eccentric inhabitants of this fantastical land, including mock turtles, punctual rabbits, and dancing flora.
May 30th - June 2nd @ Sloss Furnaces
June 13th - 16th @ the Riverchase Galleria
All performances are free to the public
More information and ticket links are at http://www.bct123.org/alice-in-wonderland
