Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018

to Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00

Riverchase Galleria 2000 Riverchase Galleria , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35244

Join Birmingham Children’s Theatre for a whimsical journey down the fabled rabbit hole and into the off-kilter world of Wonderland. Inquisitive young Alice encounters the eccentric inhabitants of this fantastical land, including mock turtles, punctual rabbits, and dancing flora. 

May 30th - June 2nd @ Sloss Furnaces

June 13th - 16th @ the Riverchase Galleria

All performances are free to the public

More information and ticket links are at http://www.bct123.org/alice-in-wonderland

Info

Riverchase Galleria 2000 Riverchase Galleria , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35244
to Google Calendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Alice in Wonderland — Birmingham Children's Theatre 2017-2018 - 2019-06-13 00:00:00