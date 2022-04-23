Hand in Paw is excited to announce that our 12th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place at Homewood Central Park on April 23rd! Grab your furry friend and join Hand in Paw for a fun day full of exciting race routes, contests and more - all while supporting a great cause!

Visit handinpaw.org/muttstrut to purchase tickets!

Ticket Info:

5K: $30

1 Mile Fun Run: $25

Registrants will receive a t-shirt, dog bandana, and access to the Mutt Strut vendor village and after pawty.

Reasons to Run:

• Fundraise for a pawesome cause—all proceeds benefit Hand in Paw's Animal-Assisted Therapy programs!

• Receive a race t-shirt and doggie bandana

• Get some exercise (in costume, if you wish!) with your doggo, family and friends

• Compete for several different award categories with the potential to win amazing prizes

• Listen to great music

• Enjoy visiting local vendors in our Mutt Strut Vendor Village, as well as several food trucks