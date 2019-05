Registration $35 for 5K, and kid races are $15. Turtle Trot (0-2) at 8 a.m.; Chicken Cha Cha (ages 3-4) 8:10 a.m.; Skunk Skurry (5-6) 8:20 a.m. Coati Canter (7-12) 8:40 a.m. All participants receive free admission to the zoo. Visit birminghamzoo.com.