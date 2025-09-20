16th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K Family Fun Day

Honor survivors, show your support, and raise awareness for GYN cancers by joining Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) on Saturday, September 20, 2025 as we proudly host our 16th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day in the beautiful Hoover Preserve neighborhood. Create your own FUNdraising page or lead a team of supporters when you sign up to participate. Runners and walkers can honor survivors and remember those who fought GYN cancer by participating in the 5K/10K, joining us for our pet-friendly fall festival themed day, or by selecting the "sleep in" option. Enjoy free refreshments both before and after the race including, but not limited to coffee, breakfast sandwiches, beer, and pizza. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card. Family friendly fall festival activities include live music, engaging booths from around the community, face painting, pumpkin decorating, crazy hair, and more. Share photos of family support, connect with other participants, and engage the foundation virtually by using the hashtags #headoverteal and #headoverteal2025, and by following us on social media at Facebook @LCBFoundation, Instagram at lcbfoundation, Vimeo at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, and Flickr at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Learn more and register at thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal. All proceeds go to support LCBF's mission of early detection research, awareness education, and financial support services for GYN cancer patients and their families.