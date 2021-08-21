17th Annual Save the O's 5K and Fun Run

On Saturday, August 21st at Greystone Golf and Country Club, John Johnson and the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will host the17th annual Save The O’s 5K, in honor of Lori Johnson. Since Lori’s passing in 2006, Save the O’s has been instrumental in funding NLOCF’s mission to raise funds for ovarian cancer research, increase awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatments of this disease, and provide assistance and support to women and their families.

Every year more than 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and over 14,000 women will die from this terrible disease. The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation is working hard to change this, and we need your help!