Join us Saturday, August 27th at Greystone Golf and Country Club for the 18th annual Save The O’s 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in memory of Lori Johnson. Since Lori’s passing in 2006, Save the O’s has been instrumental in funding the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation's mission to raise funds for ovarian cancer research, increase awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatments of this disease, and provide assistance and support to women and their families.

Registration opens at 6:30am, 5K at 8:00am, Fun Run at 9:00am