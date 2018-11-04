Join an expected 2,000 people to walk to fight suicide. The 2018 Alabama Out of the Darkness Community Walk will take place at Veterans Park (On Valleydale Road in Hoover) on November 4, 2018. Join us as we fundraise for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Alabama Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. At the event there will be; food trucks, live entertainment, a suicide survivor area, steps of hope for people with lived experiences, and a local resource fair with local mental health non-profits. Join us to #stopsuicide this is a FREE event. Register online at www.afsp.org/Birmingham